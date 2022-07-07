Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The fall of Boris Johnson: any democracy should look to his case and ask if it is enabling machiavellian leaders

By Stephen Coleman, Professor of Political Communication, University of Leeds
Share this article
Boris Johnson’s resignation as prime minister is not just a portentous political event. His time in office – and the nature of his departure – throw up vital questions about democratic values and institutions.

Blaming the failings of an entire political culture on the moral deficiencies of one leader might make us feel righteous, but most of us know that the rot goes rather deeper than one…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Boris Johnson resigns as prime minister – here's who could replace him
~ Exercise can reduce stress and improve sleep – particularly for women with breast cancer
~ Spiritual traditions fuel South African jazz artist Tumi Mogorosi's new album
~ Beatles 'Get Back' documentary reveals how creativity doesn't happen on its own
~ How the cell's waste management systems might be targeted to treat cancer
~ A prescription for health: City vegetable gardens produce more than just food
~ Bahrain: Release unjustly jailed ailing prisoner after year of hunger strike
~ Human rights victories to celebrate in 2022
~ Inflation, recession fears and tax cuts: any new UK chancellor faces an unenviable in-tray
~ Grattan on Friday: Albanese is pursuing harmony but consensus has its limits
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter