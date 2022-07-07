Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

ADHD drug shows promise in treating some symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease – new research

By Eleftheria Kodosaki, Research Associate in Neuroimmunology, Cardiff University
Katie Sedgwick, Neuroscience PhD student, Cardiff University
Share this article
The search for a way to treat Alzheimer’s disease has puzzled scientists for decades. This may be why some researchers are shifting their focus slightly, investigating whether treating the systems affected by Alzheimer’s (as opposed to the causes) may better help them find a treatment.

This is exactly what researchers of a new study have shown – finding that drugs normally used…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Inflation, recession fears and tax cuts: any new UK chancellor faces an unenviable in-tray
~ Grattan on Friday: Albanese is pursuing harmony but consensus has its limits
~ How Star Wars' Jedi were inspired by the Knights Templar
~ San Antonio migrant tragedy: 53 deaths down to criminals and a failed US migration system
~ The road ahead for electric cars relies on affordability, not scrapping grants
~ SEC's climate disclosure plan could be in trouble after a recent Supreme Court ruling, but a bigger question looms: Does disclosure work?
~ The patriotic Virgin: How Mary's been marshaled for religious nationalism and military campaigns
~ Access to reproductive health care has been harder for Black and brown women – overturning Roe made it harder
~ Gun reform finally passed Congress after almost three decades of failure – what changed?
~ No, submitting junk data to period tracking apps won't protect reproductive privacy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter