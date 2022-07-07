No, submitting junk data to period tracking apps won't protect reproductive privacy
By Katie Siek, Professor and Chair of Informatics, Indiana University
Alexander L. Hayes, Ph.D. Student in Health Informatics, Indiana University
Zaidat Ibrahim, Ph.D student in Health Informatics, Indiana University
It would take huge numbers of people submitting bad data to affect the algorithms behind period tracking apps, but even then it would be more harmful than helpful.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, July 7, 2022