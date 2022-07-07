Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

There's no cure for sickle cell disease, but spotting it early can improve treatment

By Yvonne Dei-Adomakoh, Senior lecturer in Haematology, University of Ghana
Share this article
Most of the global cases of sickle cell disease are diagnosed in African countries. The Economist Intelligence Unit – the research and analysis division of the Economist media group – estimated that in 2020 the total annual cost of treatment and impact on the economy of sickle cell disease across sub-Saharan Africa was US$9.1 billion. This was expected to rise to US$10.2 billion by 2030. The Conversation Africa’s Ina Skosana spoke…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Inflation, recession fears and tax cuts: any new UK chancellor faces an unenviable in-tray
~ Grattan on Friday: Albanese is pursuing harmony but consensus has its limits
~ ADHD drug shows promise in treating some symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease – new research
~ How Star Wars' Jedi were inspired by the Knights Templar
~ San Antonio migrant tragedy: 53 deaths down to criminals and a failed US migration system
~ The road ahead for electric cars relies on affordability, not scrapping grants
~ SEC's climate disclosure plan could be in trouble after a recent Supreme Court ruling, but a bigger question looms: Does disclosure work?
~ The patriotic Virgin: How Mary's been marshaled for religious nationalism and military campaigns
~ Access to reproductive health care has been harder for Black and brown women – overturning Roe made it harder
~ Gun reform finally passed Congress after almost three decades of failure – what changed?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2022 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS