Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Energy charter treaty makes climate action nearly illegal in 52 countries – so how can we leave it?

By Chamu Kuppuswamy, Senior Lecturer, School of Law, University of Hertfordshire
Share this article
Five young people whose resolve was hardened by floods and wildfires recently took their governments to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). Their claim concerns each country’s membership of an obscure treaty they argue makes climate action impossible by protecting fossil fuel investors.

The energy charter treaty has 52 signatory countries which are mostly EU states but include the UK and Japan. The claimants are suing 12 of them including France, Germany and the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ “Roosyan Klassiks”: An interview with Slovak writer Daniel Majling on Russia's cult authors and the current cancel culture
~ Central Asia rushes into armed drone race as regional arms transfers brew
~ The human body has 37 trillion cells. If we can work out what they all do, the results could revolutionise healthcare
~ Egypt: Flawed investigation into death in custody missed opportunity for justice
~ Ukraine: Civilians killed by ‘reckless’ Russian attacks on Serhiivka apartment block and beach resort
~ How Nigeria confronts the persistent practice of Female Genital Mutilation: An interview with Dr. Chris Ugwu
~ Access to a second COVID booster vaccine has been expanded to people 30 years and over
~ New creative project Beeyali is a call to look after Country and its endangered ecosystems
~ Dreyfus ends prosecution of lawyer over alleged leaking about Australian spying in against Timor-Leste
~ Women's Afcon final stage is underway with a new challenge - testosterone testing
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter