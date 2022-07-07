Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Nigeria confronts the persistent practice of Female Genital Mutilation: An interview with Dr. Chris Ugwu

By Sangita Swechcha
Share this article
FGM causes excruciating pains, infections, excessive bleeding, urinary incontinence, complications in childbirth, trauma, and even death. The highest FGM prevalence rates are found in southwest and southeast Nigeria.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Access to a second COVID booster vaccine has been expanded to people 30 years and over
~ New creative project Beeyali is a call to look after Country and its endangered ecosystems
~ Dreyfus ends prosecution of lawyer over alleged leaking about Australian spying in against Timor-Leste
~ Women's Afcon final stage is underway with a new challenge - testosterone testing
~ Singapore: End wave of hangings and immediately impose moratorium on executions
~ Egypt: Flawed Investigation Into Death in Custody
~ Afghanistan: Taliban Execute, ‘Disappear’ Alleged Militants
~ Indonesia: Make Draft Criminal Code Public
~ Why do whales keep getting tangled in shark nets? And what should you do if you see it happen?
~ A new report from Queensland offers guidance on integrity to all Australian governments
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter