New creative project Beeyali is a call to look after Country and its endangered ecosystems

By Leah Barclay, Lecturer, University of the Sunshine Coast
Lyndon Davis, Honourary senior research fellow, University of the Sunshine Coast
Tricia King, Lecturer in Photography, University of the Sunshine Coast
The Beeyali project explores ways to connect to environment. A Kabi Kabi word meaning “to call”, Beeyali intends to inspire Australians to listen to the environment and to assist in its preservation.The Conversation


