Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Dreyfus ends prosecution of lawyer over alleged leaking about Australian spying in against Timor-Leste

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The Albanese government has acted quickly to abandon the prosecution of Bernard Collaery, who was charged in relation to the leaking of information about Australia’s alleged spying in Timor-Leste.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


