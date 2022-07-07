Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Singapore: End wave of hangings and immediately impose moratorium on executions

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Responding to the execution of Malaysian national Kalwant Singh in Singapore, together with that of another man, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for Research Emerlynne Gil said:  “Singapore has once again executed people convicted of drug-related offenses in violation of international law, callously disregarding public outcry.”   “Going against a worldwide trend towards abolishing the death […] The post Singapore: End wave of hangings and immediately impose moratorium on executions appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ Egypt: Flawed Investigation Into Death in Custody
~ Afghanistan: Taliban Execute, ‘Disappear’ Alleged Militants
~ Indonesia: Make Draft Criminal Code Public
~ Why do whales keep getting tangled in shark nets? And what should you do if you see it happen?
~ A new report from Queensland offers guidance on integrity to all Australian governments
~ Low iron is a health risk made worse by COVID. How to get more without reaching for supplements
~ A new Omicron wave is upon New Zealand, with older people now most at risk – here’s what to expect
~ Live-streamed event: top thinkers explore the life and legacy of Eddie Mabo
~ From caravans to markets, the hajj pilgrimage has always included a commercial component
~ How has COVID affected Australians' health? New report shows where we've failed and done well
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter