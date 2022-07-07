Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Flawed Investigation Into Death in Custody

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Ayman Hadhoud © Private (Beirut) – The Egyptian authorities have failed to conduct an independent, effective, and transparent investigation into the suspicious death in custody of the economist Ayman Hadhoud, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch said today. The prosecutors who investigated his death ignored mounting evidence that the authorities forcibly disappeared, tortured, and otherwise ill-treated him, and denied him access to timely and adequate health care. On June 23, 2022, a Cairo criminal court rejected the family’s appeal to reinvestigate and their…


