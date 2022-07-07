Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan: Taliban Execute, ‘Disappear’ Alleged Militants

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Darunta Canal, Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan, June 27, 2022. © 2022 Private (New York) – Taliban security forces have summarily executed and forcibly disappeared alleged members and supporters of an Islamic State offshoot in eastern Afghanistan, Human Rights Watch said today. Since the Taliban took power in August 2021, residents of Nangahar and Kunar provinces east of Kabul have discovered the bodies of more than 100 men dumped in canals and other locations. Taliban forces have carried out abusive search operations, including night raids, against residents they…


© Human Rights Watch -


