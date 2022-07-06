A new Omicron wave is upon New Zealand, with older people now most at risk – here’s what to expect
By Michael Plank, Professor in Applied Mathematics, University of Canterbury
Audrey Lustig, Research scientist, Manaaki Whenua - Landcare Research
David Welch, Senior Lecturer, University of Auckland
Giorgia Vattiato, Research fellow, University of Canterbury
The last Omicron wave affected younger people. But the new BA.5 variant is seeing case numbers in older age groups higher than ever before – just as hospitals are under the most pressure.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, July 6, 2022