Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A new Omicron wave is upon New Zealand, with older people now most at risk – here’s what to expect

By Michael Plank, Professor in Applied Mathematics, University of Canterbury
Audrey Lustig, Research scientist, Manaaki Whenua - Landcare Research
David Welch, Senior Lecturer, University of Auckland
Giorgia Vattiato, Research fellow, University of Canterbury
The last Omicron wave affected younger people. But the new BA.5 variant is seeing case numbers in older age groups higher than ever before – just as hospitals are under the most pressure.The Conversation


