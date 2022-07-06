Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How has COVID affected Australians' health? New report shows where we've failed and done well

By Stephen Duckett, Honorary Enterprise Professor, School of Population and Global Health, and Department of General Practice, The University of Melbourne
While COVID has become less deadly, it has disproportionately claimed the lives of older and poorer Australians. Others have missed out on necessary preventative care during the pandemic.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


