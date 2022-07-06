Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia's finally acknowledged climate change is a national security threat. Here are 5 mistakes to avoid

By Robert Glasser, Honorary Professor, Institute for Climate, Energy & Disaster Solutions, Australian National University
Share this article
A government review, now in train, is crucial in preparing Australia for the climate dangers ahead. But we must get it right.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ From caravans to markets, the hajj pilgrimage has always included a commercial component
~ How has COVID affected Australians' health? New report shows where we've failed and done well
~ 5 big trends in Australians getting scammed
~ Nude Tuesday has a sex therapy retreat, an egotistical guru, a script in gibberish – and two very different translations
~ Are your squabbling kids driving you mad? The good/bad news is, sibling rivalry is 'developmentally normal'
~ COVID changed travel writing. Maybe that's not a bad thing
~ Boris Johnson: a terminal case of hubris syndrome
~ Criminalizing holocaust denial in Canada will protect democracy and free speech
~ Māori hold a third of NZ’s fishing interests, but as the ocean warms and fish migrate, these rights don't move with them
~ Forced Return of Syrians by Lebanon Unsafe and Unlawful
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter