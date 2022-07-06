Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Criminalizing holocaust denial in Canada will protect democracy and free speech

By Carson Phillips, Adjunct, Holocaust and Genocide Studies, Gratz College
One of the most pertinent issues discussed at the recent International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) conference in Stockholm, Sweden, was the harmful effects of Holocaust distortion and denial across society. And it is a narrative that is all too familiar to Canadians.

Canada’s long and very public history of people who promoted Holocaust denial and conspiracy theories continues to tarnish our collective memory.

In the 1980s, Canada’s most…The Conversation


