Human Rights Observatory

Forced Return of Syrians by Lebanon Unsafe and Unlawful

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A group of Syrians gather around a small fire inside a camp in the village of Sumakieh in north Lebanon a few hundred meters from the Lebanese-Syrian border, January 31, 2022. © 2022 Marwan Naamani/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images Lebanon's caretaker Minister of the Displaced Issam Charafeddine announced a government plan this week to begin returning 15,000 Syrian refugees to Syria a month, saying: "The war was over and the country has become safe." The alarming news, which would be a clear breach of Lebanon's international obligations, is being done without the involvement…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


