Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Victory for Asylum Seekers in US Supreme Court

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A protest against the "Remain in Mexico" policy in front of the US Supreme Court, Washington, D.C., April 26, 2022. © 2022 Photo by Michael Brochstein/ Sipa via AP Images The United States Supreme Court ruled on June 30 that President Joe Biden can end the Migrant Protection Protocols, known as the “Remain in Mexico” program. While this constitutes an important victory for the right to seek asylum in the US, most asylum seekers at the US-Mexico border are still being expelled under a broad, spurious public health policy called Title 42, without their claims for protection…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


