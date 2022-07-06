Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Africans make up a tiny portion of genomics data: why there's an urgent need for change

By Segun Fatumo, Associate Professor of Genetic epidemiology & Bioinformatics, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine
A new study hopes to produce a catalogue of human genetic variation and assess the burden of noncommunicable diseases in 100,000 adults in Nigeria.The Conversation


