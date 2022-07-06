Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'An essential piece in every wardrobe': Young people are shopping for luxury like never before

By Jordan Foster, PhD Student, Sociology, University of Toronto
Across these retail places, cultural workers like stylists and visual merchandisers colour our purchases. How do they do it? I aimed to find out.The Conversation


