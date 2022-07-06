How hot is too hot for the human body? Our lab found heat + humidity gets dangerous faster than many people realize
By W. Larry Kenney, Professor of Physiology, Kinesiology and Human Performance, Penn State
Daniel Vecellio, Geographer-climatologist and Postdoctoral Fellow, Penn State
Rachel Cottle, Ph.D. Student in Exercise Physiology, Penn State
S. Tony Wolf, Postdoctoral Researcher in Kinesiology, Penn State
New research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
© The Conversation
