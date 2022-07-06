Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sister Rosetta Tharpe, singer who inspired Elvis: one of many women sidelined from musical history

By Freya Jarman, Reader in the Department of Music, University of Liverpool
Share this article
Everyone knows the Elvis story, but what’s less known is the story of the Black women singers and musicians who forged the way.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Ndabaningi Sithole: Zimbabwe's forgotten intellectual and leader
~ How Africans can assess the value of the latest G7 summit
~ Why US-Kenya cooperation on wildlife and drug trafficking matters
~ Africans make up a tiny portion of genomics data: why there's an urgent need for change
~ In defence of the notwithstanding clause: Why Canada should hold onto it
~ 'An essential piece in every wardrobe': Young people are shopping for luxury like never before
~ Can scientists predict when the next exceptional high tide will occur along the St. Lawrence River?
~ How hot is too hot for the human body? Our lab found heat + humidity gets dangerous faster than many people realize
~ Many people are still shielding from COVID – and our research suggests their mental health is getting worse
~ Boris Johnson: four key insights from recent polls can help us see where the crisis is heading
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter