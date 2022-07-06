Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tinkering with the mortgage market won't solve the UK housing affordability crisis

By Mark Stephens, Mactaggart Chair in Land, Property & Urban Studies at the University of Glasgow, University of Glasgow
UK borrowers may see the return of larger, longer-term loans as the government plans a comprehensive review of the mortgage market with the aim of boosting access to finance for first-time buyers. Rather than addressing the real problems with UK housing affordability though, this approach seems to be aimed at helping dig the government out of a housing policy hole.

Last May, Michael Gove, the secretary of state for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


