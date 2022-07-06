Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chile: Amnesty International launches ‘Aprobar es Humano’ (Approving is Human) campaign, says new Constitution enables progress towards better quality of life

By Amnesty International
Share this article
For years, Amnesty International has said that Chile needs a new Constitution because the current one, which was imposed during the regime of Augusto Pinochet, has shown that it does not contribute to reducing the inequalities, precariousness and abuses experienced by the vast majority of the population. On the contrary, the current text hinders the […] The post Chile: Amnesty International launches ‘Aprobar es Humano’ (Approving is Human) campaign, says new Constitution enables progress towards better quality of life appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ Ndabaningi Sithole: Zimbabwe's forgotten intellectual and leader
~ How Africans can assess the value of the latest G7 summit
~ Why US-Kenya cooperation on wildlife and drug trafficking matters
~ Africans make up a tiny portion of genomics data: why there's an urgent need for change
~ In defence of the notwithstanding clause: Why Canada should hold onto it
~ 'An essential piece in every wardrobe': Young people are shopping for luxury like never before
~ Can scientists predict when the next exceptional high tide will occur along the St. Lawrence River?
~ How hot is too hot for the human body? Our lab found heat + humidity gets dangerous faster than many people realize
~ Many people are still shielding from COVID – and our research suggests their mental health is getting worse
~ Sister Rosetta Tharpe, singer who inspired Elvis: one of many women sidelined from musical history
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter