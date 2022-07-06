Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine is losing this war at the moment. The west needs to massively step up its military aid

By Frank Ledwidge, Senior Lecturer in Military Strategy and Law, University of Portsmouth
Share this article
Ukraine is losing this war at the moment. The west needs to massively step up its military aid to the country.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The Gambia launches digital immunization registry
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Jason Clare on Australia's education challenges
~ Jason Clare promises 'reset' of government's relations with universities
~ We built an algorithm to predict how climate change will affect future conflict in the Horn of Africa: here's what we found
~ Women's sports are more popular than ever – so why are there only three statues of female athletes in the UK?
~ White children are especially likely to be overdiagnosed and overtreated for ADHD, according to a new study
~ Medical aid in dying is still called 'assisted suicide'; an anthropologist explains the problem with that
~ Alaska on fire: Thousands of lightning strikes and a warming climate put Alaska on pace for another historic fire season
~ What's behind the enduring popularity of crystals?
~ Brain stimulation can rewire and heal damaged neural connections, but it isn't clear how – research suggests personalization may be key to more effective therapies
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter