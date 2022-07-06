Tolerance.ca
Women's sports are more popular than ever – so why are there only three statues of female athletes in the UK?

By Chris Stride, Senior Lecturer (Statistician), University of Sheffield
Since the ancient Greeks and their Olympians, statues have been a way to commemorate athletic achievement. In recent decades, the global inventory of sporting monuments has grown to include a wide range of sports. There is no rulebook governing which athletes deserve commemoration – but those chosen for such an honour can tell us much about the values and priorities of modern sporting culture.

One notable theme in sports statuary is how few statues there are of women. The sporting statues project database has recorded…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


