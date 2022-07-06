Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Alaska on fire: Thousands of lightning strikes and a warming climate put Alaska on pace for another historic fire season

By Rick Thoman, Alaska Climate Specialist, University of Alaska Fairbanks
Share this article
Alaska is on pace for another historic wildfire year, with its fastest start to the fire season on record. By mid-June 2022, over 1 million acres had burned. By early July, that number was well over 2 million acres, more than twice the acreage of a typical…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The Gambia launches digital immunization registry
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Jason Clare on Australia's education challenges
~ Jason Clare promises 'reset' of government's relations with universities
~ We built an algorithm to predict how climate change will affect future conflict in the Horn of Africa: here's what we found
~ Ukraine is losing this war at the moment. The west needs to massively step up its military aid
~ Women's sports are more popular than ever – so why are there only three statues of female athletes in the UK?
~ White children are especially likely to be overdiagnosed and overtreated for ADHD, according to a new study
~ Medical aid in dying is still called 'assisted suicide'; an anthropologist explains the problem with that
~ What's behind the enduring popularity of crystals?
~ Brain stimulation can rewire and heal damaged neural connections, but it isn't clear how – research suggests personalization may be key to more effective therapies
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2022 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS