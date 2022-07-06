Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How much for an amputation or checkup? It takes a complex formula and a committee of doctors to set the price for every possible health care procedure

By Simon F. Haeder, Associate Professor of Public Health, Texas A&M University
Modern medicine is remarkable.

Conditions like HIV/AIDS and hepatitis C were once virtual death sentences. Both can now be treated easily and effectively.

But for Americans, the wonders of modern medicine come at a steep cost: Total U.S. health spending exceeded…The Conversation


