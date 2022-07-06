Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What you need to know about surveillance and reproductive rights in a post Roe v Wade world

By Julia Slupska, DPhil Researcher, University of Oxford
Laura Shipp, Assistant researcher, Royal Holloway University of London
After the overturning of Roe v Wade in the US, tracking reproductive information has never been riskier. In many US states, millions seeking and providing abortions could soon face criminal charges. Online conversations have turned to digital self-defence, and questions about the privacy of period tracking apps and other digital traces.

This concern is justified. Gender and racial justice researcher…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


