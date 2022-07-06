Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Migration offers an urgent fix for the skills we need right now, but education and training will set us up for the future

By Pi-Shen Seet, Professor of Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Edith Cowan University
Janice Jones, Associate Professor, College of Business, Government and Law, Flinders University
To overcome serious shortages of workers, both highly skilled and low-skilled, the government will need to look to migration. But fostering home-grown skills is a better and more enduring solution.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


