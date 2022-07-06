Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Poland Finally Lifts State of Emergency at Belarus Border

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Polish border guards patrol along the fence on the Polish-Belarusian border near the village of Nowdziel, June 30, 2022. © 2022 Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via AP Poland ended its state of emergency on Friday, reopening a strip of land parallel to its border with Belarus to outsiders. This “exclusionary zone,” created 10 months ago, blocked aid groups, media, and civil society groups from seeing what happened in this stretch of the border, where migrants and asylum seekers often attempted to cross into the European Union. The state of emergency also made it a crime…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Migration offers an urgent fix for the skills we need right now, but education and training will set us up for the future
~ Jokowi's visits to Russia and Ukraine are more about domestic gains than the global interest
~ How the French Soccer Team Can Support Human Rights
~ Egypt: Arbitrary Travel Bans Throttle Civil Society
~ China: Families of Xinjiang detainees speak out as they await long-overdue UN report
~ How Australians Can Avoid Aiding China’s Propaganda Machine
~ Photos from the field: diving with Tasmania's rare and elusive red handfish, your new favourite animal
~ Requiring recipients to use mobile apps might hamper efforts to distribute much-needed subsidised goods
~ More rented, more mortgaged, less owned: what the census tells us about housing
~ Can a new department head get the politics out of infrastructure? (And is that a good idea anyway?)
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter