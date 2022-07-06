Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

What it means to identify as Indigenous in Australia, and how this might have contributed to the increase in the census

By Julie Andrews, Professor Indigenous Research & Convenor of Aboriginal Studies, La Trobe University
Francis Markham, Research Fellow, Centre for Aboriginal Economic Policy Research, Australian National University
According to the 2021 Census there are now almost one million Indigenous people in Australia. Although increase in population is a reason for this, there are some other factors to consider.


© The Conversation -


