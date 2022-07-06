Is netball actually bad for knees and ankles? What does the research say?
By Sallie Cowan, Senior Research Fellow and Musculoskeletal Physiotherapist, La Trobe University
Brooke Patterson, Research Fellow, La Trobe University
Kay Crossley, Professor, La Trobe University
Yes, there is a risk of injuring yourself while playing netball but the overall risk of serious injury is relatively small – and far outweighed by the benefit of being active and part of a team.
- Tuesday, July 5, 2022