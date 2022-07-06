Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is netball actually bad for knees and ankles? What does the research say?

By Sallie Cowan, Senior Research Fellow and Musculoskeletal Physiotherapist, La Trobe University
Brooke Patterson, Research Fellow, La Trobe University
Kay Crossley, Professor, La Trobe University
Share this article
Yes, there is a risk of injuring yourself while playing netball but the overall risk of serious injury is relatively small – and far outweighed by the benefit of being active and part of a team.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Migration offers an urgent fix for the skills we need right now, but education and training will set us up for the future
~ Jokowi's visits to Russia and Ukraine are more about domestic gains than the global interest
~ How the French Soccer Team Can Support Human Rights
~ Egypt: Arbitrary Travel Bans Throttle Civil Society
~ Poland Finally Lifts State of Emergency at Belarus Border
~ China: Families of Xinjiang detainees speak out as they await long-overdue UN report
~ How Australians Can Avoid Aiding China’s Propaganda Machine
~ Photos from the field: diving with Tasmania's rare and elusive red handfish, your new favourite animal
~ Requiring recipients to use mobile apps might hamper efforts to distribute much-needed subsidised goods
~ More rented, more mortgaged, less owned: what the census tells us about housing
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter