Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Australians Can Avoid Aiding China’s Propaganda Machine

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image China's ambassador to Australia, Xiao Qian, gives an address on the state of relations between Australia and China at the University of Technology in Sydney, Australia, June 24, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Mark Baker This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Australia and China. With a change of government in Canberra, the Chinese government is reaching out to influential groups and individuals in the country. During the past month, China’s ambassador to Australia, Xiao Qian, has met with former prime ministers and ministers,…


© Human Rights Watch -


