Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Incarcerated people with disability don't get the support they need – that makes them more likely to reoffend

By Sophie Yates, Research Fellow, UNSW Sydney
Caroline Doyle, Senior Lecturer, UNSW Sydney
Shannon Dodd, Lecturer, Australian Catholic University
People with disability in prison may need help with personal hygiene, reading, filling in forms, understanding rules, participating in criminal justice proceedings, or making complaints.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


