'We are not in this alone': stressed teachers find hope in peer-support model used by frontline health workers
By Anne Southall, Lecturer in Inclusive Education and Trauma, La Trobe University
Fiona Gardner, Associate Professor and Discipline Lead for Social Work and Social Policy, Rural Health School, La Trobe University
Lindy Baxter, Research Officer, School of Education, La Trobe University
A new study finds a three-year trial of the ‘reflective circles’ approach to peer support offers a way forward for teachers whose already stressful jobs have become even tougher during the pandemic.
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, July 5, 2022