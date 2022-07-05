Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'We are not in this alone': stressed teachers find hope in peer-support model used by frontline health workers

By Anne Southall, Lecturer in Inclusive Education and Trauma, La Trobe University
Fiona Gardner, Associate Professor and Discipline Lead for Social Work and Social Policy, Rural Health School, La Trobe University
Lindy Baxter, Research Officer, School of Education, La Trobe University
Share this article
A new study finds a three-year trial of the ‘reflective circles’ approach to peer support offers a way forward for teachers whose already stressful jobs have become even tougher during the pandemic.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Nation-building or nature-destroying? Why it’s time NZ faced up to the environmental damage of its colonial past
~ Delay and deflect: How women gig workers respond to sexual harassment
~ Concerns over TikTok feeding user data to Beijing are back – and there's good evidence to support them
~ How Solntsepyok, a brutal 2021 propaganda film, primed Russians for war with Ukraine
~ 'Quite irreparable damage': child family violence survivors on how court silenced and retraumatised them
~ Incarcerated people with disability don't get the support they need – that makes them more likely to reoffend
~ How early Australian fairy tales displaced Aboriginal people with mythical creatures and fantasies of empty land
~ Fred Gray, the 'chief counsel for the protest movement,' to get Medal of Freedom for his civil rights work
~ Tunisia: New draft constitution undermines independence of Judiciary and weakens human rights safeguards
~ The US Supreme Court: what is its role and its powers?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter