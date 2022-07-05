Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Fred Gray, the 'chief counsel for the protest movement,' to get Medal of Freedom for his civil rights work

By Jonathan Entin, Professor Emeritus of Law and Adjunct Professor of Political Science, Case Western Reserve University
When Rosa Parks was arrested for sitting in the front of a bus in Montgomery, Fred Gray was her lawyer. Now he’s being honored for a lifetime of civil rights advocacy.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


