Human Rights Observatory

Tunisia: New draft constitution undermines independence of Judiciary and weakens human rights safeguards

By Amnesty International
A new draft constitution issued by the Tunisian authorities on 30 June, after an obscure and fast-tracked drafting process, undermines institutional guarantees for human rights, including by further diminishing the independence of judiciary, Amnesty International said today. President Kais Saied announced a referendum on the new draft on 25 July. The draft constitution does not […] The post Tunisia: New draft constitution undermines independence of Judiciary and weakens human rights safeguards appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International


