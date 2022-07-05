Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID vaccines: our current shots could soon be updated to target new variants – an immunology expert explains

By Sheena Cruickshank, Professor in Biomedical Sciences, University of Manchester
Share this article
More than two years into the pandemic, SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, continues to challenge us. Its ability to rapidly mutate has seen the evolution of increasingly infectious variants that are getting better at hiding from our immune response.

Vaccines are a huge achievement of modern-day science and have played a crucial role in reducing the very worst impacts of COVID. But are the vaccines we currently have able to deal with the newest COVID variants?

The current COVID vaccines are all based on the genetic building blocks, or the DNA…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The US Supreme Court: what is its role and its powers?
~ Patrice Lumumba’s tooth represents plunder, resilience and reparation
~ South Africa's sandfish are on the brink of extinction: how farmers are helping rescue them
~ Kenya’s fringe presidential candidates: what they offer in elections
~ Healthy eating: children think their peers eat more unhealthy snacks than they actually do – changing this perception can lead to better diets
~ Justice Maya's support for African languages in South Africa's courts is a positive sign
~ Showered in sexism: Hockey culture needs a reckoning
~ Why Canada's Supreme Court isn't likely to go rogue like its U.S. counterpart
~ Cities need to embrace green innovation now to cut heat deaths in the future
~ UK strikes: six milestones in the history of industrial action in Britain
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter