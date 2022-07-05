Tolerance.ca
Methane emissions reach new highs despite pandemic – they are four times more sensitive to climate change than first thought

By Simon Redfern, Professor in Earth Sciences, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, and Emeritus Professor of Mineral Physics, University of Cambridge
Eliminating emissions of CO₂ is high up the environmental agenda – but the world should not lose sight of the threat from methane. There has been a disturbing recent surge in atmospheric methane, which is more than 25 times more potent as a greenhouse gas over the course of a century than CO₂.

Anthropogenic methane emissions account for roughly 60% of the total and come mainly from agriculture, in particular beef and dairy farms and paddy fields, as well as from oil and gas wells and coal mines, and from sewage…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


