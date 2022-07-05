Tolerance.ca
India Punishes Internationally Recognized Activists

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair being produced at the Patiala House Court by police in New Delhi, India, June 28, 2022. © 2022 Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times via Getty Images At the G7 summit last week, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged to defend freedom of expression, civil society, and religious freedom. Yet back at home, his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led government, which has long promoted majoritarian Hindu nationalism at the expense of the rights of Muslims and other minorities, was renewing its crackdown on rights defenders. Officials in several…


© Human Rights Watch -


