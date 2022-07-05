Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mexico/Central America: New Visa Restrictions Harm Venezuelans

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Migrants waiting for a boat to take them from the Indigenous community of Canaán Mebrillo to Puerto Limón, Panama, after a days-long walk across de Darien Gap, May 2022. © 2022 Human Rights Watch (New York) – New visa restrictions by several countries in the Americas have led to a significant increase in the number of Venezuelans crossing a dangerous jungle area on the Colombia–Panama border, known as the Darien Gap, exposing them to egregious abuses, Human Rights Watch said today. The number of Venezuelans crossing the Darien Gap into the North American continent…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ The US Supreme Court: what is its role and its powers?
~ Patrice Lumumba’s tooth represents plunder, resilience and reparation
~ South Africa's sandfish are on the brink of extinction: how farmers are helping rescue them
~ Kenya’s fringe presidential candidates: what they offer in elections
~ Healthy eating: children think their peers eat more unhealthy snacks than they actually do – changing this perception can lead to better diets
~ Justice Maya's support for African languages in South Africa's courts is a positive sign
~ Showered in sexism: Hockey culture needs a reckoning
~ Why Canada's Supreme Court isn't likely to go rogue like its U.S. counterpart
~ Cities need to embrace green innovation now to cut heat deaths in the future
~ UK strikes: six milestones in the history of industrial action in Britain
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter