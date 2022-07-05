Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sidhu Moosewala: A prodigious life cut short but it’s not the end

By Satdeep Gill
Share this article
The news of the untimely death of the  Indian Punjabi rapper, songwriter, and actor Sidhu Moosewala (​​Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu) was a shock to the global Punjabi community.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Will Ukraine walk through EU's doorstep as “slow as a tortoise” like Albania and North Macedonia?
~ Myrkl: new anti-hangover pill said to break down up to 70% of alcohol in an hour – what you need to know
~ Politicians live longer than the populations they represent: new research
~ The UK urgently needs to cut its methane emissions by 2030: cows and sheep hold the key to success
~ How the birds and the bees help coffee plants
~ A window into the number of trans teens living in America
~ Why do kids have to go to school?
~ Browser cookies make people more cautious online, study finds
~ Climate change is making flooding worse: 3 reasons the world is seeing more record-breaking deluges
~ How the tampon shortage is exacerbating period poverty in the US
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter