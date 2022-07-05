Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Myrkl: new anti-hangover pill said to break down up to 70% of alcohol in an hour – what you need to know

By Ashwin Dhanda, Honorary Associate Professor, Hepatology, University of Plymouth
A new anti-hangover supplement has just gone on sale in the UK. It is marketed by Swedish firm Myrkl as “the pre-drinking pill that works”.

The pill is said to break down up to 70% of alcohol after 60 minutes. This means that if someone drinks 50ml of 40% spirits, which contains 20ml of pure alcohol, as little as 6ml of the alcohol will enter the bloodstream. This is the same as the person only drinking 15ml of spirits.

This reduction in the…The Conversation


