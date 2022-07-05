Tolerance.ca
How the birds and the bees help coffee plants

By Claudia Wascher, Associate Professor in Behavioural Biology, Anglia Ruskin University
Thomas Ings, Associate professor, Anglia Ruskin University
Sipping a coffee on your way to work is a ritual most people take for granted without thinking about how the delicious coffee beans reached their cup. You probably know it comes from tropical regions. But what is less well-known is that coffee is the product of an incredible partnership between the birds and the bees.

A recent study researched how birds helped control pests and how bees helped pollinate coffee farms. The research showed how working with wildlife can help farmers make more money. But it is…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


