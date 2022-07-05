Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Zimbabwe: Allow legal representatives access to opposition politicians while in detention

By Amnesty International
Amnesty International Zimbabwe has been following closely the case of  Job Sikhala, chairman of Citizens Coalition for Change, and Godfrey Sithole, MP for Chitungwiza North, both of whom are facing charges of inciting violence after attending the funeral of Moreblessing Ali. The two remain in detention and have been denied bail by the magistrate court. […] The post Zimbabwe: Allow legal representatives access to opposition politicians while in detention  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


