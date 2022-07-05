Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Cities: how urban design can make people less likely to use public spaces

By Jose Antonio Lara-Hernandez, Senior Researcher in Architecture, Universidade do Porto
Cities are defined as much by their buildings as what people do in between them. Designing them comes with great responsibility.The Conversation


