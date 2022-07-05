Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Patently ridiculous': state government failures have exacerbated Sydney's flood disaster

By Jamie Pittock, Professor, Fenner School of Environment & Society, Australian National University
Governments have known about the flood risks in the Hawkesbury-Nepean Valley for more than two centuries. All have failed to protect the community.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


