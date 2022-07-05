Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Diphtheria is back in Australia, here's why – and how vaccines can prevent its spread

By Frank Beard, Associate professor, University of Sydney
Kristine Macartney, Professor, Discipline of Paediatrics and Child Health, University of Sydney
Noni Winkler, Senior Research Officer at the National Centre for Immunisation Research and Surveillance, Australian National University
Australia currently has its first cases of childhood respiratory diphtheria since 1992. So why are we seeing diphtheria now? And what role does travel play in its spread?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


