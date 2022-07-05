Diphtheria is back in Australia, here's why – and how vaccines can prevent its spread
By Frank Beard, Associate professor, University of Sydney
Kristine Macartney, Professor, Discipline of Paediatrics and Child Health, University of Sydney
Noni Winkler, Senior Research Officer at the National Centre for Immunisation Research and Surveillance, Australian National University
Australia currently has its first cases of childhood respiratory diphtheria since 1992. So why are we seeing diphtheria now? And what role does travel play in its spread?
Tuesday, July 5, 2022