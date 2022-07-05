Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa: Abandoned Coal Mines Risk Safety, Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A child collects coal in front of a coal-fired power plant in Emalahleni in the coal-rich province of Mpumalanga, South Africa, June 2, 2021. © 2021 REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko (Johannesburg) – The South African government’s failure to ensure that abandoned coal mines are rehabilitated puts communities at risk of injury and death and risks polluting resident’s water sources, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. The 45-page report, “The Forever Mines: Perpetual Rights Risks from Unrehabilitated Coal Mines in Mpumalanga, South Africa,” documents the threats…


© Human Rights Watch -


