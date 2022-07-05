Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How the US Supreme Court has become right-wing, and do recent decisions give Democrats hope at the midterms?

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist), The Conversation
Unlike Australia, judicial appointments in the US are politicised. Democratic presidents will try to appoint left-wing judges and Republican presidents will try to appoint right-wing judges.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


